Trudeau’s support holds after apology for wearing brownface

September 20, 2019

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that he let down his supporters — and all Canadians of color — by appearing years ago in brownface and blackface.

Yet the scandal’s fallout may be limited in a country without the harsh and still-divisive racial history of the neighboring United States.

Trudeau is seeking a second term as prime minister in an election next month. His leading opponent, Andrew Scheer of the Conservative Party, says the revelations make him unfit for office.

But key figures in the prime minister’s Liberal Party have stuck by him, including Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who would be a favorite to replace Trudeau as a Liberal leader if he lost the election. And many minority Canadians seem ready to forgive Trudeau.

