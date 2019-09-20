× ‘Unfounded allegation:’ Kenosha police investigate threat made against Bradford H.S.

KENOSHA — Kenosha police have determined a threat made against Bradford High School is “not credible.” This, after they received a tip about a student shouting that they would “shoot up the school tomorrow.”

According to police, officers spoke to several witnesses who were in the vicinity of where this alleged threat was made — and “none of the witnesses heard any such statements.”

Police determined the threat “was not credible.”

The School Resource Officer was involved in the investigation and is aware of the unfounded allegation.

Statement from Kenosha police:

“People within the community have made the department aware of non-specific threats that may exist at tonight’s BHS football game. We take all threats complaints serious and will continue to investigate complaints brought to our attention. At this time, there are no specific threats. However we are aware of emotional tension that that may exist at tonight’s game, and we will work with KUSD and Bradford staff to provide additional police presence.”

Kenosha police urge students, staff, and community members to report all threats to the police department immediately.