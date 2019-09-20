US Marshals seek Larry Canfield, a man with ‘an extensive criminal history’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He has been running for more than a year -- hiding on and off the streets of Milwaukee. He was also suspected of being armed.

"He's wanted for supervised release violation with the underlying charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic," the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Now, authorities are seeking the public's help in capturing Larry Canfield.

"So, Larry does have an extensive criminal history of firearms, possessing firearms, carrying a firearm in a school zone. Narcotics," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

In May 2018, Canfield cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet.

"His compliance was OK before cutting off the bracelet. He did show up for a few appointments. He did check in," the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

U.S Marshals say they believe Canfield frequents stores in the neighborhoods of 46th and Burleigh as well as 28th and Vliet. Authorities say he may be driving around in a gray Jeep.

"He does have a few tattoos. He has one that's visible on his neck. He does have a few on his hands," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

The deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said Canfield also has a tattoo on his arm that says "Rest in peace Granny."

The U.S. Marshals say concerning allegations on Canfield's recent activities have been brought to the attention of authorities -- which is why they are asking for information from the public.

"If you see Larry, contact the Marshals,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

All tips received will remain anonymous. But the U.S. Marshals want to remind Canfield -- he can put an end to this chase himself.

"Larry just turn yourself in, or contact us and we'll pick you up,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.