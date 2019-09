× 15-year-old boy shot while playing outside near 91st and Appleton

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital following a shooting near 91st and Appleton Friday night, Sept. 20.

According to police, the victim was playing in the area when an argument ensued between some men and shots were fired.

The boy sustained a graze wound that was not life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a family member.

Police are seeking suspects involved.