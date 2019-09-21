CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 15: Chicago police officers attend a graduation and promotion ceremony in the Grand Ballroom on Navy Pier on June 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Several civil rights organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Chicago seeking federal oversight of changes in the Chicago Police Department following repeated accusations of civil rights violations by officers in the department. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A Chicago police officer has been shot and the shooter is on the loose, authorities say
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 15: Chicago police officers attend a graduation and promotion ceremony in the Grand Ballroom on Navy Pier on June 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Several civil rights organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Chicago seeking federal oversight of changes in the Chicago Police Department following repeated accusations of civil rights violations by officers in the department. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was in surgery after being shot Saturday morning — and officers are searching for whoever pulled the trigger, authorities said.
The officer was shot on the city’s South Side — the 1900 block of West 65th Street — by someone who was believed to have been a fugitive, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.
The officer was taken to a hospital, where he or she was “completing surgery and is in stable condition,” Guglielmi said.
“(The) offender has fled and is considered armed and dangerous,” Guglielmi said.
Information about what led to the shooting wasn’t immediately available.
Chicago police, US marshals and ATF agents are looking for the shooter, Guglielmi said.