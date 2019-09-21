‘A huge part of our lives:’ FOX6 found love in the air during Brewers’ final homestand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was a crowded Saturday night, Sept. 21 at Miller Park, as fans took in one of the the last home games of the regular season.

A rainy Saturday didn't dampen the spirits of fans attending the Brewers' final regular season homestand of the year.

"This is my first Brewers game," said Detrick Washington. "Hot dogs, bratwurst, burgers."

During Fan Appreciation Weekend, love was in the air -- not just for the home team.

"The Brewers have been a huge part of our lives," said Chevelle Smith.

Chevelle and Mike Smith tied the knot Friday, Sept. 20.

"We met at Miller Park eight years ago in April," said Chevelle Smith.

They kept the party going at the ballpark Saturday.

"And his family is from Pittsburgh, and we happen to be playing the Pirates today, as well," said Chevelle Smith.

They brought along a crew of their own.

"We have 80 people with us today," said Chevelle Smith.

A few tents down, Stephanie and Patrick Repech said there was only one place to renew their vows, along with 65 loved ones who flocked to the ballpark for these lovebirds.

"We're huge Brewers fans, so we're going to do it in the parking lot with all our friends and family," said Patrick Repech.

"I just love getting together with everyone, and spending time with people, and finding tradition, and I think this is an amazing tradition," Stephanie Repech.

Sunday, Sept. 22 would mark the final regular-season game at Miller Park.