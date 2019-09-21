Flash flood watch for southern half of FOX6 viewing area until 1 a.m. Monday

Developing: Police standoff situation in Kenosha

Posted 2:04 pm, September 21, 2019, by

KENOSHA — Kensha police have confirmed with FOX6 that they were called out to the area near 41st St. and 30th Ave. for a “mental crisis” Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.

Around 1:30 p.m., police had a home surrounded, and several of the surrounding houses were evacuated. Streets were blocked as a precaution.

Police could not confirm if the person inside the surrounded home was armed and dangerous — but they were evacuating the area as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story. Follow Fox6Now.com for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.