Developing: Police standoff situation in Kenosha
KENOSHA — Kensha police have confirmed with FOX6 that they were called out to the area near 41st St. and 30th Ave. for a “mental crisis” Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.
Around 1:30 p.m., police had a home surrounded, and several of the surrounding houses were evacuated. Streets were blocked as a precaution.
Police could not confirm if the person inside the surrounded home was armed and dangerous — but they were evacuating the area as a safety precaution.
This is a developing story. Follow Fox6Now.com for updates.
42.598245 -87.845939