Developing: Police standoff situation in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kensha police have confirmed with FOX6 that they were called out to the area near 41st St. and 30th Ave. for a “mental crisis” Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.

Around 1:30 p.m., police had a home surrounded, and several of the surrounding houses were evacuated. Streets were blocked as a precaution.

Police could not confirm if the person inside the surrounded home was armed and dangerous — but they were evacuating the area as a safety precaution.

