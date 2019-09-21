Fun for the entire family: The Racine Zoo to host their Lantern Festival this fall 🏮

RACINE — This fall, the Racine Zoo will be hosting their Lantern Festival, a “spectacular nighttime event” for the entire family! Beth from the Racine Zoo stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, Sept. 21 to tell Derica all about the beautiful celebration of culture.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Racine Zoo Lantern Festival (website)

Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo and immerse yourself in the incredible works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora, and a colossal dragon, Racine Zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made lanterns. To top it off, an array of food and drink options will make the Lantern Festival a truly unforgettable event.

Learn more about the event HERE.