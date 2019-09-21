Have fun with your furry friends at Petfest 2019 🐾

MILWAUKEE -- Can you imagine anything better than a weekend full of cats, dogs and other adorable animals? Petfest returned to the Summerfest grounds over the weekend of Sept. 20-22. Christina stopped by the fun-filled event to make a few new furry friends and learn about what makes Petfest special.

About Petfest (website)

Since its inception in 2014, the event has experienced exponential growth, welcoming thousands of pet owners, lovers, dogs and cats to the festival grounds to try their hands (and paws) at a variety of pet-related activities, connect with animal non-profits, shop innovative products and enjoy a day at the lake in a most unique environment.

“Fromm Petfest has quickly become a well-loved tradition, both within our family-owned business as well as the surrounding Milwaukee communities and beyond,” said Bryan Nieman, Brand Director and fifth-generation family member at Fromm Family Foods. “We’re incredibly proud to have a platform that connects families and pet lovers in a lasting and memorable way.”

This year’s festival will bring back family and pet-favorite activities, including dock diving, lure and agility courses, the Doggie Dash speed trial, Kitty City and more. The marketplace will return, as well as the kids’ amusement area, live music and entertainment, and the highly anticipated Costume Contest and Owner/Pet Look-alike Contest. New attractions this year will include a larger Adoption Avenue featuring even more rescues and animal-related nonprofits, a new Vendor Village supporting emerging makers, crafters and small businesses and the Lap Dog Lounge- a restful area built for those puppies (and people) who need a brief respite when the day’s excitement catches up to them.