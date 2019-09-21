‘Making it look better:’ Young volunteers clean their neighborhood following a violent week in Milwaukee

Flash flood watch for southern half of FOX6 viewing area until 1 a.m. Monday

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a deadly week in Milwaukee as gun violence continues to take a toll of families. A group of volunteers is trying to end the week with positivity and hope for change in the future.

Keyshawn Hall

Volunteers swept away unsightly garbage near Benjamin Franklin Elementary school, cleaning the area literally and figuratively.

“It makes it look dirty, trashier,” said Keyshawn Hall, a volunteer. “That’s why we have people out here like us cleaning up and making it look better.

“I wanted to help the community and do what’s right for Milwaukee,” said Michael Critton, a 12-year-old volunteer.

Stop the Violence cleanup

Schuiler Ramsey

With children being the majority of the group, the Stop the Violence Community Cleanup is reaching a generation that can help change the future.

“I want to start with the young people,” said Schuiler Ramsey. “We are like a tree. It starts with the seeds and grows outward.”

Organizer Schuiler Ramsey is also taking the opportunity to mentor the youth.

Stop the Violence cleanup

Michael Critton

“One of the things we want to get across to the community is to think. A lot of times, we act before we think,” said Ramsey. “Just trying to preach the message to stop the violence.”

The group hit the streets, hoping people can see the positive as they aimed to combat the negative.

“I hope peace comes here in the community,” said Hall. “Stop the violence and put the guns down. Do what’s right for your community, because you also live here too.”

Stop the Violence cleanup

Stop the Violence cleanup

