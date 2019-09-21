‘Really fun to watch:’ Petfest attracts local pet owners and plenty of four-legged friends

MILWAUKEE — Pet lovers headed to Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the sixth annual Pet Fest. Thousands of four-legged furry friends took full advantage of the festivities.

It’s a sight you don’t normally see: thousands of animals walking around Maier Festival Park.

“It’s really cool that they allow us to come out and just kind of let the dogs see what we do during the summer,” said John Fitzgerald, Milwaukee.

Families — both two-legged and four-legged — headed to the sixth annual Petfest. The pet-focused festival is a free, furry day of fun with activities like the lure course, doggie dash and dock diving.

“We’ve got Great Danes, we’ve got teeny little chihuahuas, every kind of breed, every age,” said Lauren Grimm, Fromm Family Foods.

“The dogs get really excited to see each other, so it’s really fun to watch,” said Fitzgerald.

Several animal lovers say its a chance for their pets to interact with others while they enjoy checking out the local businesses at the festival.

“We try to get him out here to see other dogs and interact with other people,” said Fitzgerald.

“Seeing all the dogs, and playing with all the dogs,” said Angelo Gagliano, Milwaukee. “And all the treats!”

But it’s not just dogs getting spoiled. Cats also got some fresh air on Saturday.

“He feels like the king of cats,” said Jane McAndrews, Milwaukee. “You know he’s happy.”

The festival was the purr-fect opportunity for pet owners to connect, explore local vendors and try their hands — or paws — at the activities. All the proceeds from the ticketed events go to local, animal-based non-profit programs.