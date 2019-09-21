× Recognize them? Police seek men who stole woman’s wallet at TJ Maxx in Greendale

GREENDALE — Greendale police asked for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with the theft of a woman’s purse at the TJ Maxx store inside Southridge Mall near 76th Street and Grange Avenue.

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 19 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the men followed the victim through the store, and one of the men distracted her, while the other removed the wallet from her purse, which was in her cart.

They then went to CVS Pharmacy in West Allis, where they purchased several thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.

Police noted no vehicle description was obtained in either incident, but the men were captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Greendale police.