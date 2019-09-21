Flash flood watch for southern half of FOX6 viewing area until 1 a.m. Monday

Rob Holloway’s “Cancer Owes Me Dinner” proves laughter is the best medicine

Posted 2:30 pm, September 21, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- They say laughter is the best medicine -- and comedian Rob Holloway may know that better than anyone else. Holloway stopped at the FOX6 WakeUp Studios on Saturday, Sept. 21 to discuss his show "Cancer Owes Me Dinner" at Kelly's Bleachers.

About Rob Holloway's Cancer Owes Me Dinner (Facebook event) 

Comedian, veteran, testicular cancer survivor and Milwaukee resident Rob Holloway doesn't want your pity, but he could sure use your support!

Rob's appeared at the best comedy clubs in America, sharing the stage with names like Richard Pryor, and Jim Carey...and has appeared on Comedy Central, The Second City, and Mad TV. And while he's been on bigger stages, this might be his most important gig yet - raising money for his own treatment to rid himself of this terrible disease. Will there be some tears? Yeah...from laughter, from happiness, and hope!

Joining him onstage is Wisconsin's own Comedian Red, who will no doubt have you laughing with stories of home life in America's Dairyland. (That's here. Wisconsin. You should know that.)

Over an hour of comedy, with raffles, music, and opportunities to meet the performers.

