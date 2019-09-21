× Sheriff: Kenosha County driver ditched injured passenger after vehicle struck tree in Illinois

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A Silver Lake man left his injured passenger behind after he lost control of his vehicle, which struck a tree in Antioch, Illinois Friday night, Sept. 20.

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to Wilmot Road, just south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border, where they found a 38-year-old Silver Lake woman lying in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver fled the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle the man had been driving, a 2003 Kia Sorento, was headed westbound on Wilmot Road, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck the tree.

The driver was found hiding in a garage on N. Lake Street near W. Beach Street around 11 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Sheriff’s officials said charges were likely, with an investigation ongoing.