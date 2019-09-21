× Kenosha student who wrote threatening message, prompted school lockdown has been identified

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday, Sept. 21 that they’ve identified the student who wrote the threatening message “I will shoot up this school 5th grade” on the bathroom stall of Salem Grade School on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Officials say an extensive investigation has continued for the past several days, but the motive behind the message is unclear.

The student was released to their parents, and the Salem School District will be following their Student Discipline Code of Conduct in addressing this incident. The young suspect is being referred to Kenosha County Juvenile Intake and the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office for a charge of Terrorist Threats.

The Sheriff’s Department and Salem Grade School took these comments very seriously. Officials say every step was and continues to be taken to ensure the safety of students and staff in our community.

The threatening message was discovered by school administrators around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and authorities were contacted.

Additional deputies were assigned to provide security in the area and around the exterior of the school as the investigation continued Wednesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted, and students continued their normal routine.

Sheriff’s officials asked that anyone with information please call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.