The Office! A Musical Parody coming to The Pabst Theater in January 2020

MILWAUKEE — Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you!

Producers of the sold out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody announced a stop in Milwaukee at The Pabst Theater on Jan. 30.

The hilarious, unauthorized parody of the hit TV show features a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin.

This will be the third national tour.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 27 at noon.

