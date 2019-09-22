× 3 hurt, 1 arrested for OWI after crash near I-94 and Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were hurt and one was arrested for OWI following a crash involving two vehicles in Mount Pleasant early Sunday, Sept. 22.

It happened around 1 a.m. near the area of State Highway 20/Washington Avenue and I-94.

First responders found two vehicles in the ditch.

There were three males inside a 2012 Hyundai that suffered heavy rear-end damage. They suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and one was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified by Mount Pleasant police as Gabriela Garcia, 27, of Kenosha, was arrested for OWI, and taken to the Racine County Jail.

Police said an investigation revealed her vehicle, a 2019 Genesis G70, exited I-94, failed to obey traffic signals and right-of-way, and struck the Hyundai, which spun into the ditch.

The State Highway 20 on-ramp to I-94 northbound was shut down for a brief period. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to heavy damage.