Driver arrested for OWI after crash on I-94 EB at Hawley Road

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for OWI after a crash Sunday evening, Sept. 22 on I-94 eastbound near Hawley Road.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m., and involved two vehicles — with one passenger pinned inside the vehicle that was struck.

That person was extricated, and taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said the driver of the striking vehicle lost control of her vehicle, and then struck the other vehicle.

A deputy detected and odor of intoxicants, and field sobriety tests were “performed poorly,” sheriff’s officials said.

She was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and arrested on charges of OWI, causing great bodily harm.