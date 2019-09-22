Fans look forward as Brewers wrap up final regular-season homestand: ‘We are going to the World Series’

MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia had been hushed at the plate during the Milwaukee Brewers’ crucial homestand. They made some noise Sunday, Sept. 22. Thames hit two home runs, Arcia also connected and the Brewers took a combined perfect game into the seventh inning while beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 to match Washington atop the NL wild-card standings.

Fans were pumped up, hopeful the Brewers would get the sweep as they wrapped up the final homestand of the regular season.

“We need to get loud,” said Ruthie Ringel. “We need to get lit.”

Ringel, the “unofficial Brewers fan ambassador,” said it plainly.

“We need to get up and excited for the Brewers right now!” said Ringel.

With 43,321 attending Sunday’s game, marking Milwaukee’s 20th sellout, the Brewers finished the season with 2,923,333 fans at Miller Park — fifth in the majors. Milwaukee drew 2,850,875 fans last season.

For the fans and players alike, it was a huge game.

“Basically stand the entire game, be there — in it,” said Kate Murphy.

As the end of the regular season approached, fans were eager for postseason baseball.

“I think they’re good, as long as they keep winning,” said Robert Hopper. “It’s a team sport. One man isn’t going to win it, and one man isn’t going to lose it.”

Brewers executives echoed the excitement.

“It’s great to be here in September and have sellout crowds,” said Mark Attanasio, owner.

“We are so excited because they’re going to win,” said Ringel. “They’re going to win the rest of their games, and then we are going to go to the World Series.”

Milwaukee won eight of nine and extended its September record to a major-league best 1

7-4. The Brewers were 10-2 since losing NL MVP Christian Yelich to a fractured kneecap Sept. 10.