Green Bay Packers take on the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field; Packers leading 7-0

Posted 11:57 am, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, September 22, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field on September 22, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Packers are facing off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 22 — and it’s a game you can watch on FOX6. The game features two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco.

For a second week, the Packers have the home-field advantage. During the first quarter, the Packers were leading the Broncos 7-0.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers scored the first touchdown of the game almost immediately after the game began. Mason Crosby scored the extra point, quickly bringing the score to 7-0, Packers.

The Packers were also sporting their vintage-inspired blue and gold uniforms for Sunday’s game instead of their usual green and gold.

