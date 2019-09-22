× Green Bay Packers take on the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field; Packers leading 7-0

GREEN BAY — The Packers are facing off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 22 — and it’s a game you can watch on FOX6. The game features two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco.

For a second week, the Packers have the home-field advantage. During the first quarter, the Packers were leading the Broncos 7-0.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers scored the first touchdown of the game almost immediately after the game began. Mason Crosby scored the extra point, quickly bringing the score to 7-0, Packers.

The Packers were also sporting their vintage-inspired blue and gold uniforms for Sunday’s game instead of their usual green and gold.