‘I can beat this:’ Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk raises money for breast cancer research

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people headed to Maier Festival Park for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, Sept. 22. The walk raised money to help find a cure for breast cancer — and this year’s walk had a special meaning for a Fox6 family member.

“It reminds me that I’m not alone,” said Dr. Sheri Prentiss, emcee and breast cancer survivor. “I can win this. I can beat this. I have beat this.”

It might have been a rainy Sunday, but that didn’t stop people in pink from battling breast cancer. It’s all for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

“That’s going to help individuals who can’t afford the mammogram, who can’t afford the screening, who can’t afford the chemotherapy to get the help that they need,” said Dr. Prentiss. “I’m super excited to be here.”

These steps hit close to home for a member of the Fox6 family.

“I thought I had beaten it last year, so I walked as a survivor last year in the Survivor Hope Parade,” said Nancy Docter. “Now, I’m walking as a metastatic breast cancer warrior.”

Nancy Docter was first diagnosed with breast cancer 14 years ago. She lived cancer-free for more than 12 years, and was preparing for reconstructive surgery when a test revealed her cancer was back again.

“I will be in treatment until a cure is found,” said Docter.

Nancy is married to Fox6 Digital Media Executive Producer Cary Docter. He and her support system lined up as Nancy shared her story beyond her close family and friends at the More Than Pink Walk.

“I’m lucky enough to be on a new drug treatment that Komen research made possible,” said Docter.

The walk raises money for treatment, patient advocacy and life-saving research. Hundreds of survivors, warriors, friends and families took steps to get closer to finding a cure.

If you weren’t able to walk Sunday, you can still donate until October 22. Click HERE to learn more.