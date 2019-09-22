Flash flood watch for southern half of FOX6 viewing area until 1 a.m. Monday

Police: Man stabbed at Zebb’s Family Restaurant

Posted 11:49 am, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, September 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A man is being treated for his injuries after being stabbed at Zebb’s Family Restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side.

Police say the incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 22.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for stitches in his hands.

Police believe there were six assailants involved. The weapon used was described as “a hunting or kitchen knife.”

Officials say they’re close to identifying one of the assailants, and the incident remained under investigation.

