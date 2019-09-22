× Police seek woman missing after release from mental health facility, who made suicidal threats

NORTH COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 34-year-old Florissant woman who was recently released from a mental health facility.

Tan Ragland was reported missing after she was last seen just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 in the 800 block of Liberty Village in Florissant. She was driving a blue 2004 Honda Element with Missouri license plate number FS9E5W.

Ragland stands about 5’6″ tall, and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The missing woman was last seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and blue skinny jeans.

Police said she was going through a divorce, and she threatened to drive her car into a tree in a rural area.

Raglan made two previous suicide attempts and recently found a gun, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.