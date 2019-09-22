Attendees listen to music during Alienstock festival on the "Extraterrestrial Highway in Rachel, Nevada on September 20, 2019. - A joke Facebook event named "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," was created in June 2019. As of September 13, more than 2 million people had signed up for the event and a 1.5 million more had marked themselves as "interested." Multiple alien related events are now set to take place over the weekend of September 20, 2019 along state Route 375 also known as the "Extraterrestrial Highway." (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images)
‘See them aliens:’ Area 51 festival wraps up in Nevada; Earthlings head home
HIKO, Nev. — Festivals are over and Earthlings are heading home from the Nevada desert, where people from around the globe took selfies — but didn’t actually “storm” — a remote U.S. military base long the focus of UFO and space alien lore.
They left in peace. Authorities reported no overnight incidents at Area 51 base gates and no arrests or disturbances after an “Alienstock” festival ended at the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel.
Emergency services chief Eric Holt says there was one drug-related medical call before dawn.
Estimates are the “Alienstock” gathering peaked at about 3,000 people on Friday, drawn by an internet invitation to “see them aliens.”
Officials say more than 1,000 people made a dusty pilgrimage to the military base gates since Thursday. Six were arrested on misdemeanor charges.