Sheriff’s officials in northern Wisconsin seek man believed armed and dangerous after domestic incident

Posted 2:17 pm, September 22, 2019
Christopher Fralick

LAC DU FLAMBEAU — Officials with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 21 asked for help locating a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to officials, Christopher Fralick, 40, was involved in a domestic violence incident in Lac Du Flambeau, and was later involved in a high-speed chase with law enforcement.

He was last seen driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty, black in color, with Wisconsin license plate umber 677 WYL.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or Fralick was asked to please call 911. Non-emergency tips can be provided to the Oneida County or Vilas County sheriff’s offices.

