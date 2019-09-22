Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk inspires cancer survivors and their support systems to find a cure

MILWAUKEE -- Even though October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicked off the month a little early. Christina stopped by the event on Sunday, Sept. 22 to learn why the walk is important for cancer survivors and their families.

About Susan G. Komen Wisconsin (website)

Susan G. Komen planted its roots in Wisconsin in 1998 when a group of dedicated individuals held the first Race for the Cure in the state in South Central Wisconsin. One year later, in 1999, the first Southeast Wisconsin Race for the Cure took place, and finally in 2007 a group of volunteers hosted the first Central Wisconsin Race for the Cure.

In 2017, Southeast Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Central Wisconsin came together to form the statewide affiliate, Susan G. Komen Wisconsin. Most recently in 2018, Race for the Cure underwent a pivotal change and became the MORE THAN PINK Walk statewide.

Since that first Race for the Cure in 1998, Komen Wisconsin has been dedicated to serving Wisconsin residents by being a local resource for funding breast cancer detection, ensuring quality care for all and energizing science to find the cures.