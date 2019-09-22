× Vote for the HS Blitz Game of the week

It’s week 6 in the high school football season. That means we are now over halfway through the regular season. We have three more great games for you to vote on to become the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. The winning game will be featured on Friday night during the FOX6 News at 6, 9 and 10. It also means a visit from Kaitlin Sharkey on Friday night. So vote now. You have until 8pm on Thursday night to get it done. We will then announce the winning game Thursday night during the FOX6 News at 10. Good luck!