‘We are so proud:’ Oklahoma trooper hailed for saving the life of a 6-year-old girl

Posted 4:21 pm, September 22, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state trooper was hailed a hero for saving the life of a 6-year-old girl.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trooper Michael Patnode was at the Oncue gas station at NW 36th Street and N. May Avenue in Oklahoma City on Monday, Sept. 16 when he heard a woman screaming that her daughter was not breathing.

OHP officials said Trooper Patnode ran to the woman — grabbing the limp child and placing her on the ground. He then started chest compressions, and by the time the ambulance arrived, the 6-year-old girl had opened her eyes.

“We are so very proud of Trooper Michael Patnode #350,” OHP officials said in a post on social media. “So very grateful he was in the right place at the right time to help that little girl.”

