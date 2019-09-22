× Woman allegedly kills 75-year-old man, sets fire to home to cover it up

CENTRE ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island woman was arrested for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man and torching his Long Island home to cover it up.

Jennifer Gross was taken into custody Friday and faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree arson, police said.

On Nov. 20, 2018, emergency responders were called to a fire that broke out at a Centre Island home.

Authorities extinguished the blaze and found James Coppola, of Howard Beach, dead inside the home, according to police.

The blaze was determined to be suspicious, and homicide and arson squads were called to the scene.

Gross and Coppola had been involved in a violent 20-year relationship, police said. Coppola had an order of protection against Gross when he was killed, according to authorities.

Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick says Gross was arrested after she pawned jewelry that had belonged to Coppola.