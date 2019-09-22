× Woman stabbed 25 times by teen in broad daylight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stabbed 25 times all over her body in broad daylight, an Oklahoma City woman covered in blood shows up at her neighbor’s door for help.

That woman and her boyfriend say they want the teen responsible locked up for a long time.

Doris Willis is currently housed at the Oklahoma County Jail but she has allegedly left Marda Kelly with a lifetime of scars.

Marda Kelly is still feeling the brunt of last week’s violent attack inside her northwest Oklahoma City home.

Still shaken, Kelly had to abruptly leave the interview with News 4, after she was stabbed more than 20 times, allegedly by Doris Willis.

Marda’s boyfriend says he’s very familiar with the 18-year-old because Willis apparently used to date his grandson.

“She just met Doris when she came over here a couple of times. She don`t know nothing about Doris.”

According to a police report, Willis showed up randomly at Marda’s home near Northwest 20th and Villa, telling Marda there was no one there to help her now before lunging at her with a knife, stabbing her several times.

When the terrifying attack was over, Marda ran to neighbors for help covered in blood.

“She wakes up in the middle of the night just crying. All I can do is comfort her,” said Marda’s boyfriend.

By the time police arrived Marda was staggering down the street and Willis nowhere to be found. “She got a bad cut on her hand. Most are in her back because she tried to run from her. She has been in pain since then.”

Marda, not remembering too much, told the police everything happened so fast. Her boyfriend expecting a long road before she is back to her usual self.

“She don`t bother nobody. Nobody, she don`t go nowhere, she just stays at home. She has no enemies.”

Willis’ bond is set at $50,000. She is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.