2 taken into custody following police pursuit, drug paraphernalia found in vehicle

RACINE COUNTY — Two people were taken into custody Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22 following a police pursuit in Racine County. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

It began around 3:15 p.m. after Kenosha County deputies attempted to stop a 2001 Chevy Impala for speeding in excess of 100 mph on northbound I-94. The pursuit was terminated — and the Impala was last seen exiting I-94 and continuing westbound on STH 11.

At approximately 3:23 p.m. and then again at 3:41 p.m., the Chevy was being reported as driving recklessly — blowing a stop sign and speeding throughout the Villages of Raymond and Yorkville.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy observed the Chevy traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on CTH U near 2 Mile Road in the Village of Yorkville.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the Chevy. The Chevy did not yield and continued southbound on CTH U and then eastbound on STH 20.

Several squads from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Sturtevant Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol were set up along STH 20. A Racine County Sheriff’s Sergeant successfully deployed spike strips, deflating one of the Chevy’s tires.

The Chevy continued eastbound on STH 20, crossing over the grass median into the westbound lanes. It then turned northbound on Oaks Road in the Village of Mt. Pleasant, where it continued through the dead-end of Oaks Road and drove out into a field.

The Chevy got stuck approximately 200 yards from the roadway. The driver and passenger got out and started running.

At approximately 4:09 p.m. both occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

The operator, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee County and the passenger, a 42-year-old woman from Milwaukee, both admitted to ingesting heroin/fentanyl and Xanax. There were multiple items of drug paraphernalia found in the Chevy which tested positive for the presence of heroin and cocaine.