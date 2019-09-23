‘Art, architecture, culture:’ Doors Open Milwaukee will be held Sept. 28-29

MILWAUKEE -- Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend to celebrate Milwaukee's art, architecture, culture, and history. Brian Kramp spent the morning touring three different locations.

About Doors Open Milwaukee (website)

Doors Open Milwaukee was started in 2011. This two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture, and history offers behind the scenes tours of more than 160 buildings throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and diverse neighborhoods. Doors This event was a finalist for a 2016 MANDI award and won the people’s choice award. Since 2017, Doors Open has been awarded a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts in the Design category. The 2019 grant award is $25,000 and allows this event to remain free of charge.