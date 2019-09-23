× BBB warns consumers to beware when purchasing products from online retailer

MADISON — Consumers from around the world are telling the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Wisconsin that it is difficult to get products to work that they purchased from POWR Co., an online retailer of cell phone accessories, and even harder to return the defective items and receive a resolution.

The company, which uses a UPS store in Oconomowoc has an F rating, the BBB’s lowest possible rating, and has received 43 complaints from consumers since January 2019.

POWR Co. has not responded to any complaints filed through the BBB. The company has also not responded to other requests by the BBB, including two requests for basic information, a request to substantiate claims on its website, and a request for the company to address the underlying causes of a pattern of complaints. Specifically, complainants have told the BBB that: Their purchased items were never received; The products they’ve purchased are defective; They’re asked to return defective products at their own expense; The company doesn’t honor its warranty, and they’re told by customer service that they are using the products incorrectly.

A news release says most of the complaints involve the purchase of wireless chargers, and most of the complainants say they’ve lost between $40-$165 apiece.

Also, complainants say that they’re not able to reach customer service after multiple attempts and that the company doesn’t respond in a timely fashion purposely, to surpass the 30-day return period on its website. The company’s website, powr.co, lists the company’s address, which is a UPS store, and several email addresses, but no phone number. Many of the complainants state they purchased the products after seeing the company’s Facebook advertisements.

To file a BBB complaint against POWR Co., go to bbb.org/complaints.