Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify burglary suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted for a business burglary that occurred at Wine & Liquor — located near Howell and Waterford. It happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 18.

According to police, the suspect’s pried the door to the business open and removed $3,500 worth of inventory. The suspects placed the stolen property into a large white laundry basket and fled the scene in their vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African-American, 30-35 years old, 5’9″ tall, medium build with short hair and a slightly receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with patches on both breasts, blue jeans, dark gloves, flip-flop style sandals with dark socks and a bandanna covering his face/head. He was armed with a crowbar.

Suspect #2 is described as a male with an unknown race, 30-35 years old, 5’9″ tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans, black and yellow gloves and a blue and white bandanna covering his face. He was armed with a pry tool or ax.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a maroon minivan, possibly a Dodge Carava.

Anyone with any information, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.