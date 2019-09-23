Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify burglary suspects

Posted 7:17 am, September 23, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted for a business burglary that occurred at Wine & Liquor — located near Howell and Waterford. It happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 18. 

According to police, the suspect’s pried the door to the business open and removed $3,500 worth of inventory. The suspects placed the stolen property into a large white laundry basket and fled the scene in their vehicle.

  • Suspect #1 is described as a male, African-American, 30-35 years old, 5’9″ tall, medium build with short hair and a slightly receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with patches on both breasts, blue jeans, dark gloves, flip-flop style sandals with dark socks and a bandanna covering his face/head. He was armed with a crowbar.
  • Suspect #2 is described as a male with an unknown race, 30-35 years old, 5’9″ tall,  with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans, black and yellow gloves and a blue and white bandanna covering his face. He was armed with a pry tool or ax.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a maroon minivan, possibly a Dodge Carava.

Anyone with any information, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.