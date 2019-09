Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG--Elise Hoven is a junior at Cedarburg High School. She competes on the girl's varsity golf team. Elise says she has been playing golf since she was 3-years-old. He earliest memory is hitting the island green at Hidden Glen, which is about 90 yards. That was when she was 7-years-old. This season Elise is the top individual golfer in the North Shore Conference and helped lead Cedarburg to an undefeated season in conference play.

Elise Hoven

Cedarburg H.S.

Junior

Golfer