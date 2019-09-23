LIVE: Mayor Barrett encourages the public to register to vote ahead of the 2020 elections

Fred Astaire Dance Studios will host free, professional dance classes for all military members

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Ballroom Dance Week. Alexandar Zarek and Sasha Kharchenko from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios join FOX6 WakeUp to show us some moves.

To celebrate National Ballroom Dance Week, local dance studios will offer FREE, professional dance classes to all military members and their families. To take it a dance step further, military and non-military members are invited to a free, public dance party at the local Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brookfield on Thursday, September 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Brookfield and Milwaukee will host free, professional dance classes from Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27, for all military members and their families. They will also host a free, public dance party at the local Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brookfield (15760 W Capitol Dr., Brookfield, Wisconsin) on Thursday, September 26, at 7:30 p.m.

