Mayor Barrett encourages public to register to vote ahead of 2020 elections

Posted 10:20 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, September 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE– Mayor Barrett  on Monday, Sept. 23 held a press conference to encourage the public to register to vote ahead of the 2020 elections.  The press conference is part of a concerted effort to increase voter registration in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 24.

Mayor Tom Barrett

If you are uncertain of your voter registration name, address or status, you can go to My Vote Wisconsin and select “Regular Voter” to look up your voter record.

The City of Milwaukee provides five opportunities for completing and updating your voter registration: by mail, online and at any Milwaukee Public Library, at City Hall or at your voting site on Election Day.

CLICK HERE for a list of acceptable documents for proof of residence. 
