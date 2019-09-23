× Milwaukee Bucks national anthem auditions rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Bucks national anthem auditions have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1. The open call auditions will still be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium, during three different time slots: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, however, individuals under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a legal guardian. Those auditioning must sing the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be sung. Participants will register onsite when they arrive.

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee