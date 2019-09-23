Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

New Glarus officials share photos of spotted cows who stopped at the home of ‘Spotted Cow’ beer

September 23, 2019
New Glarus officials share photos of spotted cows who stopped at the home of 'Spotted Cow' beer (PHOTO: WMTV)

NEW GLARUS — A group of spotted cows checked out the home of “Spotted Cow” beer early Monday morning, Sept. 23.

WMTV reported the Green County Sheriff’s Office indicated, deputies were called to WIS 69 near New Glarus Brewery at 1:23 a.m. for a report of cows in the roadway.

The New Glarus Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in herding the cows to the New Glarus Brewery parking lot.

According to brewery officials, the owner was located and the 16 cows were soon back home, safe and sound.

