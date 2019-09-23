× New York police investigate thefts of $350,000 in jewelry at Trump Tower

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — The New York Police Department is investigating thefts of jewelry valued at over $350,000 from Manhattan’s Trump Tower.

In one case, the victim told police she had been away from the 5th Avenue skyscraper from June 21 to Sept. 9. Upon returning, she discovered she had $236,000 of jewelry “removed or stolen. It was no longer there,” said police Sgt. Lee Jones.

In the second case, the victim was away from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, and reported missing jewelry worth $117,000 on Sept. 11.

There had been no arrests as of Monday, Sept. 23. Both cases were reported as grand larceny, and the investigations were ongoing.

Neither police report indicated that there was forced entry, a police spokesman told The New York Times.

The investigations came as President Donald Trump stayed at his namesake building on Sunday night, Sept. 22 ahead of several days of United Nations meetings. He was expected to stay there again on Monday night, according to his public calendar.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service referred CNN’s inquiries about whether they were assisting with the investigation to the New York Police Department.

Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent and CNN contributor, said there was an “embarrassment factor” for the Secret Service that the incident occurred. Still, he said the apparent thefts raise concerns about an insider threat at Trump Tower, which is a Secret Service permanent protected property.