Officer hailed for buying car seats for mom of 1-year-old twins after traffic stop

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer was hailed a hero after stepping up to help a mother in need.

According to a post by the Savannah Police Department, the officer pulled the woman over for not having a license plate, and found her 1 year-old twins were not properly restrained.

The woman told the officer that her original vehicle had been stolen, and she had just started a new job.

The officer, whose wife is expecting their own baby soon, purchased two brand new car seats with his own money.

The woman was eternally grateful and the officer made three new friends.