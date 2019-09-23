× Officials: 6 people hurt after collision between 2 vehicles at 6th and Drexel in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — A collision between two vehicles injures six people near 6th and Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek.

The wreck happened on Monday afternoon, Sept. 23. Officials tell FOX6 News five people were taken to a hospital by ambulance. A sixth person was flown to Froedtert Hospital by helicopter.

