Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Officials: 6 people hurt after collision between 2 vehicles at 6th and Drexel in Oak Creek

Posted 5:32 pm, September 23, 2019, by

Collision at 6th and Drexel Avenue

OAK CREEK — A collision between two vehicles injures six people near 6th and Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek.

The wreck happened on Monday afternoon, Sept. 23. Officials tell FOX6 News five people were taken to a hospital by ambulance. A sixth person was flown to Froedtert Hospital by helicopter.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.

Collision at 6th and Drexel Avenue

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.