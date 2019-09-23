Open Record: Is it really that special?

MILWAUKEE — You shouldn’t park your car where it doesn’t belong, but if you do it’s possible you’LL get an expensive surprise. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn breaks down the special circumstance surrounding special towing fees. The Open Record team takes an in-depth look at the hidden camera investigation that caught a tow in action and the events that followed.
In this episode’s Dinner Party Question, Jenna Sachs reveals why police tried to kick her out of a Panera and Amanda St. Hilaire explains her love of fast food.
Related show links:
-
‘I think their license should be taken away:’ Vehicle owners fight back over tow company’s special fee
-
‘We got taken:’ Special fee has towed drivers angry and city exploring action
-
Aldermen call for ‘itemized receipts’ from towing companies after FOX6 investigation
