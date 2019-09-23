Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Police: Grafton officer punched by intoxicated citizen who poured sealant into sewer

Posted 10:12 pm, September 23, 2019, by

Grafton Police Department

GRAFTON — A Grafton police officer was punched in the face by a citizen Monday night, Sept. 23.

Police said it happened in West Grafton, after the citizen poured driveway concrete sealant in a municipal sewer.

Crews were cleaning the spill, and police were trying to talk withe citizen involved in the incident.

That’s when police said the man, who was intoxicated, punched the officer in the face.

An investigation was ongoing.

