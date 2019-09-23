Police: Man, woman wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings less than 2 hours apart
MILWAUKEE — A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings that happened within about two hours of each other Monday evening, Sept. 23.
The first happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 37th Street and Wright Street.
Police said a 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital from the scene for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests were made, police said Monday night.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.
Around 7:45 p.m., police were called out to the area near 20th Street and National Avenue.
An investigation was ongoing into what led up to this shooting.
