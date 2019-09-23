× Police: Man, woman wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings less than 2 hours apart

MILWAUKEE — A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings that happened within about two hours of each other Monday evening, Sept. 23.

The first happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 37th Street and Wright Street.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital from the scene for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests were made, police said Monday night.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.

Around 7:45 p.m., police were called out to the area near 20th Street and National Avenue.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation was ongoing into what led up to this shooting.