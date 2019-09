× Police seek vandals who spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti on Racine synagogue

RACINE — Racine police found anti-Semitic graffiti spray painted on to the Best Israel Sinai Synagogue Sunday, Sept. 22.

Police responded to the synagogue on Washington Avenue near West Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m.

Officers found the building had been vandalized.

An investigation was ongoing, and police were seeking those responsible.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.