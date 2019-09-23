Rooting for Yelich: Boys from winless team send #22 a heartfelt ‘get well’ message

OCONOMOWOC — A couple of weeks ago, FOX6 News shows you a viral video of a little league baseball team, the Oconomowoc Five Os, getting a surprise message from the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, the little leaguers have recorded their own video — and sent it to the Brew Crew.

After a season of going winless, the young players for the Oconomowoc Five Os were taking their 0-24 season a bit hard.

“He really loves playing baseball. So it was kind of tough this summer not winning any games because he is really competitive,” said Amy Schaumann, whose son plays for the Oconomowoc Five Os.

A short video from Brewers stars Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun seemed to take some of the edge off the losing season. That was, until Yelich hurt his knee during a game.

“I was sad because he’s my top favorite player and he’s really good,” said Caden Schaumann.

But then an idea came to them — record a “get well soon” video — and send it off to Yelich.

“Caden was really nervous at first. He thought, ‘How can I make a message to Christian Yelich — I’m just a kid?!'” Amy Schaumann said.

“Just kind of nervous, but not really scared,” Caden said. “I’m not really a pro, and I’m like a kid, and he’s a pro, and he’s like 20-something.”

It was just a few minutes long, but the message was clear.

“We made a ‘get well’ video and told him that we hope he gets better,” Caden said.

FOX6 News spoke with Yelich prior to Sunday’s game. He indicated he did receive the video from the boys — and it brought a smile to his face. Yelich wanted to thank everybody that played a part in making it happen.