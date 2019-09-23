Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Samsung's folding phone hits the US

The Galaxy Fold 5G phone is presented at the booth of Samsung during the international electronics and innovation fair IFA in Berlin on September 6, 2019. - Exhibitors from more than 100 countries will be presenting their latest products during the fair running from September 6 to 11, 2019. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

NEW YORK — Samsung’s folding phone is finally hitting the U.S.

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores.

The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold’s launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device’s innovative folding screen. Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen, other devices flickered and turned black.

The nearly $2,000 phone launched on Sept. 6 in South Korea and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next-generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. The U.S. phone does not support 5G.

