Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Silver Alert issued for man who may be trying to visit family in Milwaukee or Ozaukee counties

Posted 5:02 pm, September 23, 2019, by

Armando Rodriguez

APPLETON — A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Armando Rodriguez.

Officials say Rodriguez left a community-based residential facility on N. Division Street in Appleton shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept 23. He did not say where he was going. But it is believed that he may be attempting to visit family members in Milwaukee or Ozaukee counties — or possibly even Texas.

Rodriguez is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’6″ tall and weighing 168 pounds. He has brown eyes, white hair and a white beard. Officials say Rodriguez was last seen wearing an orange baseball cap  — and had a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.