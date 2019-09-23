Silver Alert issued for man who may be trying to visit family in Milwaukee or Ozaukee counties

APPLETON — A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Armando Rodriguez.

Officials say Rodriguez left a community-based residential facility on N. Division Street in Appleton shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept 23. He did not say where he was going. But it is believed that he may be attempting to visit family members in Milwaukee or Ozaukee counties — or possibly even Texas.

Rodriguez is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’6″ tall and weighing 168 pounds. He has brown eyes, white hair and a white beard. Officials say Rodriguez was last seen wearing an orange baseball cap — and had a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.