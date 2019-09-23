× Special election set to replace Sean Duffy

MADISON — The special election in Wisconsin to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy will be held Jan. 27.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced that will be the general election date, with a primary on Dec. 30. The 7th Congressional District covers mostly rural central, northern and northwest Wisconsin.

Duffy was resigning effective Monday, citing concerns with the pending birth of his ninth child who has been diagnosed with a heart defect.

Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany has already announced his candidacy, but many other Republicans and Democrats are considering it. Whoever wins would have to run again for a full term in November 2020.

Evers opted to hold the election at a time separate from next year’s April presidential primary election. Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is also up for re-election that day.