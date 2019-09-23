Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Special election set to replace Sean Duffy

Posted 2:29 pm, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, September 23, 2019

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28: U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 28, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. Today is the first full session of the RNC after the start was delayed due to Tropical Storm Isaac. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

MADISON — The special election in Wisconsin to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy will be held Jan. 27.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced that will be the general election date, with a primary on Dec. 30. The 7th Congressional District covers mostly rural central, northern and northwest Wisconsin.

Duffy was resigning effective Monday, citing concerns with the pending birth of his ninth child who has been diagnosed with a heart defect.

Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany has already announced his candidacy, but many other Republicans and Democrats are considering it. Whoever wins would have to run again for a full term in November 2020.

Evers opted to hold the election at a time separate from next year’s April presidential primary election. Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is also up for re-election that day.

